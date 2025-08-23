The Chicago Bears head into 2025 with more optimism than they’ve enjoyed in years. Caleb Williams showed enough flashes as a rookie to give fans hope that he can develop into the franchise quarterback the city has long craved. General manager Ryan Poles has spent three straight offseasons loading the offense with talent. Of course, new head coach Ben Johnson was hired to turn potential into production. Yet with all the upgrades, there’s still one glaring weakness holding this roster back: the running back room. If the Bears want to avoid stumbling out of the gate in the NFC North, they may need to make one more move before Week 1.

The Bears’ Preseason So Far

Questions still surround the Bears’ running back room as the 2025 season approaches. There's little change from last year’s unit that finished eighth-worst in rushing offense. Aside from seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai, who slots in behind veterans D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, the backfield looks largely the same. Objectively speaking, that’s a concern. With the 53-man roster cutdown deadline looming, teams across the league are already making moves to fine-tune depth. That includes the 49ers’ recent trade for Brian Robinson Jr from Washington. That was a reminder that opportunities to upgrade remain available for those willing to act.

The focus can’t stay solely on potential, either. Williams’ rookie year was statistically solid. Now, though, the expectation is for wins, not just flashes. Poles doubled down on offense with his first three draft picks in 2025, who were tight end Colston Loveland, wideout Luther Burden III, and tackle Ozzy Trapilo. They should give Williams a stronger supporting cast. Yet without a reliable ground game to balance the attack, all that investment risks being wasted. That's especially true in a tough NFC North where consistency on offense could determine whether Chicago keeps pace or falls further behind.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the Chicago Bears must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

Why the Backfield Must Be Addressed

Chicago’s backfield has been more frustrating than productive in recent years. Swift was expected to provide explosiveness but has struggled to stay consistent. Johnson, meanwhile, has failed to develop into the power complement the Bears envisioned. And while Monangai has upside, relying on a seventh-round rookie in meaningful snaps is a risk that could easily backfire.

The result is a running game that lacks punch, balance, and reliability. Williams has shown he can extend plays and move the chains with his legs. However, putting the burden entirely on the young quarterback is a dangerous formula. For Johnson’s offensive system to thrive, the Bears need a proven back who can contribute immediately.

The Trade That Makes Too Much Sense

Chicago Bears: 2026 fifth-round pick for RB Rachaad White

This is where Tampa Bay’s Rachaad White comes in. Once the Buccaneers’ lead back, White has become expendable after Bucky Irving’s breakout rookie season in 2024. The former third-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract. With Tampa Bay unlikely to give him a second deal, he could be available for the right price.

White would immediately upgrade the Bears' backfield. Over his first three seasons, he has tallied more than 3,300 yards from scrimmage. It included a career-high 1,539 total yards in 2023 when he nearly cracked 1,000 on the ground and added 549 yards through the air. That level of production outpaces Swift’s best year by nearly 200 yards. White has also proven to be a consistent scoring threat, averaging seven total touchdowns per season.

For the Bears, adding White at the cost of a fifth-round pick is a no-brainer. He doesn’t need to be a superstar. He just needs to stabilize the running game and provide Williams with a dependable safety valve. His versatility as both a runner and receiver would give Johnson flexibility in his play-calling and take pressure off the passing attack.

How White Fits in Chicago

Pairing White with Swift could create a balanced one-two punch. White would provide steadiness and pass-catching ability while Swift remains the change-of-pace option. Johnson could also use White in creative formations. This would allow Williams to operate with more short-yardage and check-down opportunities. In a division where keeping pace with Green Bay, Detroit, and Minnesota requires versatility and efficiency, White could be the missing piece that balances the Bears’ offense.

There’s also a cultural benefit. White’s work ethic and professionalism have been praised in Tampa Bay. Chicago’s young locker room could use that kind of steady presence. Sure, he isn’t the type of player who will transform an entire franchise. However, he could be exactly the kind of mid-tier veteran acquisition that takes a talented but incomplete team over the hump.

A Smart, Affordable Move

The Bears have done the hard part: they found their quarterback. Now, it’s about building the right infrastructure around Caleb Williams to ensure he succeeds. The offensive line has been reinforced, the receiving corps has been bolstered, and Johnson’s system should maximize Williams’ growth. That said, without a consistent running game, all of that progress could be wasted.

Trading for Rachaad White would give Chicago immediate help in its weakest area at minimal cost. A fifth-round pick is a small price to pay for a back with over 3,000 scrimmage yards in three seasons and proven versatility. If the Bears want to take a real step forward in 2025, this is the last-minute move they cannot afford to miss.