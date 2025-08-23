The Los Angeles Rams know what life at the top feels like, and they also know how fragile it can be. Just three years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Sean McVay’s team finds itself staring at the same question it has faced since: can Matthew Stafford stay healthy enough to take them there again? At 37, Stafford’s body has endured the grind of more than a decade of NFL hits. Sure, his arm talent remains elite. However, his durability is a constant concern. If the Rams are truly all-in on chasing another title, they may need to make one last bold move to safeguard their Super Bowl aspirations.

The Rams’ Preseason So Far

The Rams have a perfect 2-0 record in the 2025 preseason. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-21 in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers 23-22 in Week 2. Next, their final preseason game scheduled against the Cleveland Browns is on Saturday, August 23rd. Key players like quarterback Stetson Bennett and running back Blake Corum have shown promise. Meanwhile, the team is preparing for the regular season opener in 19 days.

Matthew Stafford has strung together days of practice. That's is a good sign for the veteran who has been unable to participate in the preseason due to an aggravated disc in his back. It’s encouraging that he is back throwing passes just weeks before the season begins. That said, the lingering back issue remains cause for concern. The Rams’ Super Bowl hopes rest entirely on whether Stafford can make it through an entire regular season and postseason healthy. As always, one bad hit could change everything. That’s why Los Angeles may need a backup plan stronger than Jimmy Garoppolo or Bennett if they want to feel confident heading into 2025.

Why the Rams Must Think Big

The Rams have never shied away from swinging for the fences. From trading for Stafford to acquiring Jalen Ramsey in years past, they’ve built their reputation on bold moves rather than cautious ones. If they truly believe this is their best chance at another ring under McVay, playing it safe behind Stafford is a luxury they can’t afford.

Garoppolo is a steady veteran but not the kind of quarterback who can carry a contender through a playoff run. Bennett has looked serviceable this preseason. Still, asking him to step in and run McVay’s offense in a championship chase is unrealistic. The Rams need someone with upside. They need someone who could serve as both an immediate insurance policy and a long-term successor to Stafford.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the Los Angeles Rams must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

The Trade That Could Reshape the Rams’ Future

Los Angeles Rams: Stetson Bennett IV and a future Day 3 draft pick for Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson

This is the type of high-risk, high-reward move that could define the McVay era. The Colts may be ready to move on from Richardson. The former top-five pick has yet to stay healthy long enough to prove himself. Injuries and inconsistency have slowed his development. Indianapolis has leaned toward building around a steadier presence at quarterback. That opens the door for the Rams to swoop in.

For Los Angeles, the logic is clear. Stafford has maybe one or two years left, and the 25-year-old Richardson could learn under him in 2025 before stepping into the starting role in 2026 or 2027. With McVay’s offensive mind guiding him, Richardson would have the chance to maximize his immense athletic potential in a system designed to elevate quarterbacks.

Article Continues Below

Why Richardson Fits in Los Angeles

Richardson has the physical tools to be one of the top five quarterbacks in football on any given year. His combination of size, arm strength, and running ability is rare. However, he has lacked the consistency and health to put it all together. That’s where the Rams’ infrastructure matters. Playing behind Stafford for a season while learning from McVay and surrounded by offensive talent could be the perfect environment for him to grow.

The Rams also have the draft capital to make this deal happen. That's thanks to multiple first-rounders stockpiled in recent years. Sure, the proposed package of Bennett and a Day 3 pick wouldn’t blow the Colts away. Still, Los Angeles could sweeten the deal if needed, especially given their urgency to find a successor for Stafford.

The Risk Factor

There’s no denying this would be a gamble. Richardson’s career so far has been defined more by ‘what if' than ‘what is.' Banking on him as the eventual starter means betting that McVay can do what Indianapolis couldn’t: harness his raw potential into consistent production. If it fails, the Rams could waste precious years of Stafford’s twilight while jeopardizing their future flexibility.

That said, standing pat comes with its own risks. If Stafford goes down and the Rams are left with Garoppolo or Bennett, their Super Bowl window slams shut instantly. Richardson at least offers the chance to keep that window open—both now and in the years to come.

A Gamble Worth Considering

The Rams have built their identity on bold decisions. With Stafford’s health hanging by a thread, they may need one more. Trading for Anthony Richardson wouldn’t just provide insurance for 2025. It could also set up the franchise for life after Stafford. It’s a gamble, no doubt, but one that aligns with the Rams’ philosophy of chasing championships at all costs.

If Los Angeles truly wants to maximize what could be Stafford’s last great season, now is the time to act. Passing on Richardson might feel safer, but sometimes the riskiest moves are the ones that lead to another parade.