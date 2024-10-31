Anze Kopitar has dominated the Vegas Golden Knights since they came into the league in 2017-18, and that continued for the Los Angeles Kings’ captain on Wednesday night. Kopitar led the way with three points in a 6-3 triumph, in the process recording his 800th National Hockey League assist.

The milestone put the greatest Slovenian hockey player of all time in some distinguished company:

“Anze Kopitar recorded his 800th assist and joined Jaromir Jagr (1,155), Evgeni Malkin (809), Nicklas Lidstrom (878) and Henrik Sedin (830) as the fifth player born and trained outside of North America to reach the milestone,” NHL Public Relations confirmed.

Kopitar is also one of just four active players to achieve the feat, joining Sidney Crosby (1,013), Patrick Kane (818) and Malkin (809). It’s an incredible achievement for one of this generation’s premier talents; it took him 1,384 NHL games to reach the mark.

“I don’t know how many milestone pucks he has. Probably more than what minor league teams have for practice,” Kings head coach Jim Hiller said afterwards, per NHL.com’s Dan Greenspan.

The 37-year-old continues to lead the way for the Kings, and he’s done so in spades against the Golden Knights. Kopitar has amassed 15 goals and 39 points in 34 games against Vegas — the most points by any player against the franchise, per NHL.com.

Wednesday night was nothing out of the ordinary, Kopitar leading the way with a goal and two assists as Los Angeles improved to 6-3-2 on the 2024-25 campaign.

“In the NHL, you start letting good players beat you 1-on-1 in the middle of the ice and in the slot, bad things are going to happen,” Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Kopitar’s goal.

With the victory, the Kings are now neck-in-neck with the Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Anze Kopitar, Kings back in the win column

It was a great performance for the Kings against the division leading Golden Knights, especially after a discouraging 4-2 loss to the lowly San Jose Sharks the night before.

“And with the game that we played last night [against the Sharks], obviously we weren’t happy with it and wanted to come out here and have a strong showing,” Kopitar said after the standout performance, per Greenspan. “I thought for the most part we did. We did a really good job. And, you know, it’s fun to score some goals.”

The Kings have now won all three of their home games to start the season, and are just one point back of vaulting the Golden Knights. And with Darcy Kuemper back to full health after missing a handful of games with injury, LA is looking like one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

The Kings will remain home to welcome Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night, before heading out on a quick two-game road trip with stops in Nashville on Monday and Minnesota on Tuesday.

Expect Kopitar to continue leading the way as he aims to lead the Kings back to the postseason for the fourth straight campaign.