The Los Angeles Kings are in an enviable spot this summer, with over $21 million in cap space and only a couple of significant pending free agents. The only restricted one on the roster is forward Alex Laferriere — and general manager Ken Holland provided a positive update on the former 42-point scorer on Wednesday.

“We have had communication,” Holland said, per team reporter Zach Dooley. “There’s a number of players that are kind of in a similar experience, trying to find a fair deal, a short-term deal for both sides this is fair. We’re going to find a solution. I can’t tell you exactly when, but he wants to be here, he likes it here.”

As Laferriere can't sign an offer sheet this summer, the general manager made it clear there's no pressing deadline. Still, it looks like player and club are on the same page when it comes to getting a new deal done — regardless if that happens before July 1 or not. Holland mentioned he believes a short-term deal is more likely for the 23-year-old winger.

As Dooley reported, a short-term deal “likely means a lower AAV up front, with the possibility of needing to pay more down the road when the cap goes up. It would, in theory, allow the Kings to allocate more resources elsewhere now, to improve the roster, while taking care of Laferriere with a long-term deal down the road when the time comes.”

After chipping in just 23 points in 81 games in his rookie season in 2023-24, Laferriere was much better last year, scoring 19 goals and 42 points in 77 games. He added another three assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Kings were ousted for the fourth straight time by the Edmonton Oilers in Round 1.

Kings hoping to re-sign Andrei Kuzmenko, Vladislav Gavrikov

Article Continues Below

Along with Laferriere, LA has a couple of pending UFAs to deal with, most notably Andrei Kuzmenko and Vladislav Gavrikov.

The two were both effective in 2024-25; Kuzmenko managed 17 points in 22 games after being traded from the Philadelphia Flyers, and played at a point-per-game pace in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Gavrikov has emerged into one of the best defensive defensemen in the National Hockey League.

Holland would prefer to keep both players, but he also wants to keep cap space open to potentially go big game hunting this summer. The Kings' front office has had contact with both players, with Dooley reporting that Holland has already made two offers — in the long-term range — to Gavrikov. It's expected that the Russian will either re-sign in California, or head to the Big Apple and sign with the New York Rangers.

As for Kuzmenko, he was a terrific fit in LA's top-six in a short sample size. Holland confirmed to Dooley that there has been conversations between the two sides on a potential short-term deal. It'll be interesting to see if a potential extension gets to the finish line, or if the Russian decides to test free agency instead.

It seems like the future of both Gavrikov and Kuzmenko is a toss-up, despite both players reportedly wanting to stay with the Kings. But the same can't be said for Laferriere, who, by the sounds of things, will be continuing to call Los Angeles home for the foreseeable future.