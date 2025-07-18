The Los Angeles Kings hired Ken Holland as their general manager this offseason. That led to big changes on their blueline, bringing in Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin to replace Vladislav Gavrikov and Jordan Spence. But the biggest piece of business Holland could do this summer comes from the forward unit. The Kings and forward Adrian Kempe have started contract conversations, Holland said while on SiriusXM NHL Network radio.

“In Kempe's situation with [agent] J.P. Barry, we've talked a couple of times,” Holland said on NHL Morning Skate. “We're going to get ramped up here. Obviously, I'd like to sign him to an extension; he's an important guy on the team. I believe he wants to stay. J.P. Barry said he wants to stay. I did talk to Adrian the day I was announced as manager, and got [really] good feelings from him. So, I've gotta get going on that front. Certainly, I want to get him signed to a long-term deal. He's an important part of the team.”

Holland also addressed Anze Kopitar's expiring contract, saying that the Kings captain wants to take it one year at a time. It sounds like the veteran will play out his contract year.

The Kings drafted Kempe in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft and crushed that pick out of the park. He has scored 194 goals and 401 points in 630 games, with his best season coming in 2024-25. While Holland is eager to get the deal done, Kempe and Barry should be as well after his career-high 35 goals in the regular season.

Kempe could be a free agent at 29 years old if he does not sign an extension with the Kings. But with Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid potentially hitting the market, it may be best for him to re-up in Los Angeles. What should Kempe's next contract look like?

