The Ottawa Senators achieved a desperately-needed breakthrough when they ended a seven-year Stanley Cup Playoffs drought during the 2024-25 campaign, but now comes the hard part. General manager Steve Staios must do everything in his power to solidify this franchise as a perennial postseason presence. He seems to be taking that mission quite seriously based on his latest transaction. The Sens are acquiring four-year defenseman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings.

Ottawa is sending the No. 67 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, which the team secured by moving down in the first round, and a 2026 sixth-rounder to LA in exchange for the Australian-born 24-year-old, via Elliotte Friedman. Bruce Garrioch first reported that the Senators were closing in on a deal, and the final result is leaving many fans pleasantly surprised.

The fact that Ottawa added an immediate contributor by parting with unknown assets, one of which had only been in the organization's possession for less than 24 hours, shows just how shrewd Staios can be when he is dialed-in. However, it is not as if the Kings are merely being charitable. They get plenty out of this deal as well.

The financial implications of Senators-Kings trade

Los Angeles opens up $1.5 million in cash, per Friedman, which will come in handy as the front office embarks on a presumably eventful offseason. After falling to the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year, the Kings are serious about getting over the hump and returning to true title contention. They have not won a series since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2014. Fans are beyond restless.

Besides the instant financial benefits to making this trade, Los Angeles was clearly mindful of Spence's contract situation. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick is set to become a restricted free agent after next season and is eligible for an extension on July 1. Ottawa does not seem concerned, however.

Jordan Spence tallied four goals, 24 assists, 77 blocks and a 23 plus-minus in 79 games for the Kings last season. He will try to help the Senators become a genuine force to be reckoned with next season.