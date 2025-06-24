The NHL offseason is here, and that means teams will be scrambling to sign free agents. One player getting a lot of attention from teams is New Jersey Devils goalie Jake Allen. Allen has about seven or even eight NHL teams chasing him, per The Athletic. The Los Angeles Kings are considered to be a top suitor.

Allen is a 34-year-old free agent who has a good amount of experience in net. He helped lead the Devils to the playoffs this past year, although they lost in the first round to Carolina.

“It’s good to be Jake Allen. It’s not a deep year at all on the unrestricted-free-agent goalie market. There are more jobs to be had than there are quality goalies available,” Pierre LeBrun wrote for the outlet. “Allen is the top UFA goalie on a market that also includes Alexandar Georgiev, David Rittich, Anton Forsberg, Alex Lyons, Dan Vladar, Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek.”

The Devils are also hoping to re-sign Allen. This past season, the goalie posted four shutouts.

“He hasn’t closed the door on returning, and I know the sides are still talking, but New Jersey may not have the cap space to re-sign him, depending on other moves it wants to make up front,” LeBrun added.

New Jersey finished the regular season third in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, behind Carolina and Washington.

Jake Allen will be getting more attention in free agency

Allen posted some solid numbers in this past season. He finished the year with 2.66 GAA and a save percentage at close to 91 percent.

There are several NHL insiders who believe Allen could be the best free agent goaltender available.

“He’s going to have options to pick from at different term and dollar. Everyone else in the market is second to Allen, who can easily play 50+ games or play in a similar role as last year as 1B. Plus he also has solid career playoff numbers,” Frank Seravalli wrote for Daily Faceoff.

Allen has played for the Devils since the 2023-24 campaign. He previously played in Montreal and St. Louis before that. During the 2024-25 campaign, Allen appeared in 31 games.