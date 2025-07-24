The Los Angeles Kings underwent some massive changes this offseason. They hired Ken Holland as their general manager, who in turn signed Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin in free agency. The Kings also signed Corey Perry in NHL free agency after a run with the rival Edmonton Oilers. NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger caught up with Perry and asked him about the choice.

“It’s another new chapter, and I’m excited,” Perry said. “And it’s an area that I know very well.” He continued, “Playing in California, playing in Anaheim for 14 years, you kind of call that home. It was a big part of my career, my life, and it always will be. Going back to California, we know it’s not the exact same place, but it’s still exciting to go back to Southern California. We’re looking forward to it.”

Perry spent the first 14 years of his career with the Ducks, winning a Stanley Cup and Hart Trophy as league MVP. The Kings have brought him in, despite his legendary status with their crosstown rival, hoping for some playoff strength. Holland was the one who brought him into Edmonton and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final. Now, he brings him to the Kings with a similar goal.

The Kings are just looking to get past the Oilers in the first round before they clear any other hurdle. It's been four consecutive years with a playoff appearance for LA, and four straight years losing to Edmonton. Holland lost Vladislav Gavrikov and Jordan Spence this offseason and replaced them with aging veterans on long-term deals.

The Kings have two big contracts to sign before next year's free-agency window. Holland said they are working on an Adrian Kempe extension, which will be an expensive deal. And captain Anze Kopitar wants to play the year out before signing an extension.