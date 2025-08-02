The Los Angeles Kings have become a consistent presence in the Western Conference as a team that contends for a playoff spot nearly every year, but they have continued running into the same ceiling.

That ceiling is the Edmonton Oilers, who have eliminated Los Angeles in four consecutive seasons in the first round of the playoffs. The Kings know that they must improve this offseason in order to get over that hump and get on the Oilers' level, as well as the other contenders around the NHL.

Of course, the Kings did that by adding free agents, but retaining some of their own pieces hitting the market was also a must. They did just that on Friday night when they signed young forward Alex Laferriere to a new three-year contract worth $12.3 million, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

“Hearing #LAKings and RFA Alex Laferriere have agreed to terms on a new deal: 3 years x $4.1 million = $12.3 million,” Seravalli reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Laferriere was a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Kings were always in control of his free agency. However, Los Angeles will be thrilled to get a deal done and ensure that he will be with them for the foreseeable future.

The 23-year old is off to a very good start to his career over his first two seasons. After a 23-point rookie season, Laferriere racked up 42 points for the Kings in 77 games this season. He was also a huge positive when he was on the ice, as the Kings outscored opponents by 22 goals with Laferriere skating.

The New Jersey native has only been a pro for two seasons, so it's reasonable to assume that he could continue to improve over the course of this contract and become one of the top scorers for this Kings franchise in the coming years. If they want to get over the hump in the postseason, they will need him to live up to that billing.