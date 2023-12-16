Jalen Brunson's big outing for the Knicks drew quite a bold take from Metta World Peace

The New York Knicks were viewed as the underdog for their Friday night contest against the Phoenix Suns, but they ended up prevailing by a final score of 139-122. This was due in large part to a mammoth game from Jalen Brunson (50 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB, 5 STL, 17-23 FGM, 9-9 3PM), and it led to quite a bold take from Metta World Peace afterwards.

Brunson was simply unstoppable in this one, as he made all nine of his threes while missing just six total shots on the night to power the Knicks to their 14th win of the season. And while there have been quite a few legends who have taken the court for New York throughout their storied history, Metta World Peace believes that Brunson is on his way to becoming one of the greatest Knicks of all time.

Via Metta World Peace:

“Brunson going down as top 7 New York Knick of all time.”

Is Jalen Brunson on track to becoming a Knicks legend?

This is only Brunson's second season in New York, so this is a pretty crazy claim from Metta World Peace. Yes, Brunson has been great, but there are a lot of legends he would have to pass just to make it close to the top seven. If he sticks around with the Knicks long-term, it could happen, but as of right now, it feels like a bit of a premature claim.

For now, Brunson and the Knicks will look to keep up their momentum, as they will now play against the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back. Brunson may need to have another big game in order to help New York pick up the victory on Saturday night, but it sure seems like Metta World Peace believes he is capable of doing that and much, much more for New York.