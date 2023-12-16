We may have to rethink the way we view Knicks star Jalen Brunson as an outside shooter.

Jalen Brunson doesn't exactly have the reputation of being one of the best three-point shooters in the league today. Sure, he is a career 39.1 percent shooter from deep who is currently shooting 42.9 percent from three this season with the New York Knicks, but everyone may have to rethink the way they perceive Brunson's outside marksmanship from here on out after his masterpiece of a game in their 139-122 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Brunson's 50-point night was already impressive enough to the point where Knicks fans couldn't wait to hit send on their tweets calling for the 27-year old guard's inclusion in next year's All-Star game in Indianapolis. But for him to do so while making nine threes on 100 percent shooting from beyond the arc? That is simply inhuman behavior.

In fact, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is the only player in NBA history to score 50 or more points on 100 percent shooting from deep (minimum eight attempts).

Crossing the 50-point mark with eight or more made threes on the night isn't exactly a unique feat, even though it's important to note that pulling off this kind of game requires elite marksmanship from beyond the arc. In fact, the most recent player to do it was Jalen Brunson's Knicks teammate, Julius Randle, who put up 57 points on 8-14 shooting from deep last March.

However, only Brunson has made nine triples or more in a 50-point game without missing, and he's the only player to do so while attempting less than 11 shots from deep. The next-best efficient three-point shooting night in 50-point game belongs to Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and the bubble god himself, TJ Warren, who each needed 12 attempts to get to nine threes on the night (which, make no mistake about it, is elite nonetheless).

The Knicks have been middling as of late, as they entered their Friday night battle against the Suns having lost their game this past Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Jalen Brunson's superstar performance could not have come at a better time, and now, he'll be looking to carry over this level of play when they take on the streaking Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night.