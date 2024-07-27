Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the New York Mets have just made a late tweak to their bullpen. The team traded for Seattle Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek, giving away minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas in return.

Stanek is a right-handed pitcher with around eight years of MLB experience under his belt. The 33-year-old saw action in 46 games for the Mariners this season, tallying a 6-3 win-loss record to go with a 4.38 era. He also put up a 1.333 WHIP, striking out 44 batters in 39 innings pitched.

Before signing with the Mariners to start the season, Stanek spent three years with the Houston Astros.

