There are still a lot of doubts that are clouding the Alabama football program as they transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. While the uncertainties will always creep up until the Crimson Tide prove them wrong, Jalen Milroe will do all that he can to keep the squad in College Football Playoff contention. Many members of their faithful believe in but perhaps there are no bigger names than New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson.

Aaron Judge got some special visitors when the Yankees went up against the New York Mets in the Subway Series. Jalen Brunson and Jalen Milroe came to see him hit dingers and send balls flying in Yankee Stadium. Both of them got gifts from Judge before the game started, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

For Brunson, he got a pair of Jordan 4 cleats. Judge also inscribed a message on the message along with his signature. The inscription said, ‘Keep running the city.' The Knicks superstar also got to meet Anthony Volpe and both of them exchanged jerseys.

The Alabama football signal caller also got something from the Yankees superstar. Milroe gave Judge a custom Crimson Tide jersey with the baseball star's name and the number 99. In return, the quarterback got a bat from Judge. Clearly, the Yankees star is a fan of what the Alabama football program has been doing.

After all, Milroe has gone through a lot and climbed all the way up in the Alabama football program's quarterback rotation. Nick Saban saw a lot of potential from him after his stellar high school career in Texas. However, he did not get much exposure because Bryce Young was terrorizing teams with his stature-defying plays that led to a Heisman Trophy. Now, he is slated to be the team's primary quarterback but the Crimson Tide will be under a new head honcho in Kalen DeBoer.

Jalen Milroe's Alabama football program so far

Milroe has only played 12 games between his freshman and sophomore years. During that span of time with the Crimson Tide, his numbers combined for 34 completions which led to 328 passing yards. By his second year with the Alabama football program, Saban had helped him reach a 58.5% completion percentage with an average gain of 5.6 yards per catch. Milroe also led the Crimson Tide to five touchdowns. However, a big problem was his inability to keep the ball secure because he ended up committing three interceptions.

Those numbers got bigger during the Alabama football program's 2023 campaign. As a junior, Milroe was now able to play 13 games. His completions got up to 187 in total for just a single-season run which netted him 2,834 passing yards. He started looking like the recruit that Saban patiently built up as he took over Bryce Young's role. The Alabama football squad also got 23 touchdowns out of him. However, his interception numbers which clocked in at six total were still not that good.

Milroe has a lot of believers around him like the Yankees superstar and Jalen Brunson. Will he be able to deliver?