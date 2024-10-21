LOS ANGELES – If the Los Angeles Lakers hope to be a contender in the NBA this season, they’re going to need a big year from All-Star big man Anthony Davis. While LeBron James might be the team’s best player, Davis is arguably their most important player in that they need him playing at a high level. With the 2024-25 season opener nearly here, one thing the Lakers have tasked Anthony Davis with is being a prolific three-point shooter.

Throughout preseason, Anthony Davis has put more of an emphasis on three-point shooting, culminating with his 4-of-9 outing during the Lakers’ win against the Phoenix Suns last Thursday.

During a media availability session following practice on Sunday, Davis spoke about the Lakers coaching staff and his teammates encouraging him to shoot more from downtown this season.

“I shoot a lot of them in practice. At the end of one practice, he [JJ Redick] was in front of the group. He said you shoot them in practice but we need you to shoot them in the games. After I shot nine in Phoenix. . .he said it again,” Davis said. “He’s constantly on me, and not just him, D’Lo, AR, Bron, everybody. They tell me to shoot more, I’m gonna let it fly. I might shoot 15 this season.”

In general, JJ Redick has tasked the Lakers with shooting more three-point shots this season, as per Edwin Garcia of Silver Screen & Roll. In Davis’ case, his career-high in three-point attempts was his first season with the Lakers in 2019-20 when he took 3.5 threes per game.

Last season, Davis only took 1.4 attempts while shooting 27.1 percent. His career average from distance is 29.7 percent. The Lakers obviously would like that number to be higher. He probably isn’t going to shoot 15 three-pointers per game as he jokingly suggested, but something closer to the 4-6 range is probably more in line.

Anthony Davis’ run with the Lakers



Despite a reputation as being injury-prone, Davis is coming off his Lakers high in games played with 76 last season. He’s looked good during preseason and his production is going to be crucial.

Last year, he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocked shots with splits of 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 27.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Davis is also coming off a big summer during which he played a key role in Team USA’s gold medal run at the Olympics. Now with the 2024-25 season opener right around the corner, Davis is looking to continue his aggressive play.

“Just being aggressive every time down the court. Being dominant every game, just doing my job. Doing my part helping this team do what we got to do,” Davis said. “Whether that’s taking on a matchup defensively, taking on a role offensively, being a leader of this team, carrying us in games, playoffs, whatever it takes.

“We can rely heavy on our individual games, obviously it’s a team effort in what we’re trying to build. Me personally, taking it upon myself to make sure that I’m even better than what I was last year.”

The Lakers open the 2024-25 season at home on Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.