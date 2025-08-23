Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't afraid of getting cut amidst NFL teams trimming down to a 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Although Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't mind having four QBs, Sanders still wasn't showing any fear of not making Cleveland's 53-man roster. It sounds as if he believes he's a lock to make the squad.

Sanders was asked by a reporter if he thinks he will make the team, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Obviously,” Sanders said, showing confidence in staying put with the Browns.

Cleveland named veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as its QB1 heading into the 2025 regular season. While the Browns' backup quarterback, Kenny Pickett, recovers from an oblique injury, Sanders, and fellow rookie, Dillon Gabriel, will serve as second- and third-string quarterbacks to start the season.

Eric Dickerson drops shocking revelation ahead of Browns' season

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson dropped a shocking Shedeur Sanders revelation before the Browns' 2025 NFL season. While suggesting Sanders wasn't supposed to be drafted into the NFL, the legendary running back explained why he reportedly was supposed to be made an example of, per the New York Post.

“I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told [teams] don’t draft him; do not draft him,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source.”

Dickerson added, the Browns were told not to select him in this year's draft.

“He said that – I won’t say who – somebody called the Cleveland Browns and said, ‘don’t do that, draft him,’” he said “because they weren’t going to draft him either… They were forced into drafting him because somebody made a call to them.”

The Browns will host the Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season.

