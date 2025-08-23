Iowa State football kicked off a highly-anticipated 2025 college football season by celebrating in Ireland. And drawing massive reactions after beating Kansas State and handing Matt Campbell his 100th career coaching win.

The veteran head coach pulled off some aggressive tactics to win the game. Including pulling off a gutsy 4th-and-three call that helped lead into the 24-21 win over the Wildcats.

Carson Hansen was ruled shy of the goal line. But Campbell's bold call allowed ISU to milk the clock and seal the victory. That decision sparked multiple online reactions.

“Cyclones!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Matt Campbell has GUTS,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Campbell's decision even changed the mind of past detractors of his coaching style. With radio personality William Qualkinbush pointing out a new stat involving Cyclones.

“After being famously poor in close games earlier in his career, Matt Campbell is now 8-2 in his last 10 decided by one possession. Twelve wins in their last 15 games. At Iowa State. Guy is a wizard,” Qualkinbush shared.

Iowa State versus Kansas State provided some sloppy moments. Rain pounded the venue that traditionally hosts soccer. But ISU played a gritty style that won the Cyclones the game. And brought out a rare side of Campbell postgame.

Matt Campbell cracked joke after Iowa State win

The head coach was more than in a jovial mood in Europe. He walked into the postgame presser dropping his sense of humor. All while Rocco Becht was addressing the media.

“The quarterback was yelling at me to score again,” Campbell began with a smile. “But it's situational football at it's best.”

Campbell referenced the fourth down call that put the game on ice. Becht clearly wanted to punch it inside the goal line to extend the lead. But Campbell opted to settle for just one gutsy call during that drive. Choosing to sit on the football and let the clock run out the rest of the day.

That wasn't his only joke, though. He overheard the Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor making a comment about not knowing what the Cyclones' school colors are. Campbell gladly explained after hearing those words.

Campbell and Becht weren't the only ones in a celebratory mood. Cyclones wide receiver Brett Eskildsen hit a Conor McGregor celebration during the game. But Iowa State kicked off the '25 season in bold fashion.