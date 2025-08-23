DeSean Jackson and Delaware State are playing their first game on Thursday against Delaware, but the new Hornets coach has an eye on the future. ClutchPoints associate editor Lorenzo J. Reyna spoke exclusively with Chaminade High School running back Marquis Jones after the team's 42-27 victory over Oaks Christian. Per Reyna's conversation with Jones, Jackson, and Delaware State have been in contact with him.

Jackson is no stranger to California, serving as Woodrow Wilson High School's offensive coordinator before assuming the role of head coach for Delaware State. Per Jones, Jackson and assistant head football coach Travis Clark made an appearance at a recent Chaminade practice and liked what they saw from the star running back.

“It was great,” Jones told Reyna. “DeSean Jackson and Travis Clark came to a practice. They liked how I was catching, my shiftiness, and my IQ. After that, I was smiling after the offer.”

In Chaminade's victory, Jones showed why he is a sought-after prospect. He finished the game with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He shone through in the game against an Oaks Christian team that was shorthanded due to injuries, with Oregon commit Davon Benjamin and Joseph Peko both out. They did, however, feature a future star in 2027 prospect Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, the younger brother of Notre Dame defensive end Junior Tuihalamaka.

Jackson's early offer to the 2027 prospect is pivotal, as Jones is drawing interest from major contending teams such as Oregon. While Lanning and the Ducks haven't offered him yet, Jones is intrigued by the possibilities of playing for the Power Five contender.

“That would be great [to be offered by them] . I love how they work. I was watching their running backs a few days ago (before the Oaks Christian game). I love how they're explosive, fight through yards and break through tackles. I love their game.”

If Jackson were to secure the commitment of Jones, especially with Oregon expressing preliminary interest, it would be an interesting development for the former Eagles standout in his first year at the helm of the Hornets. He recently secured a recruitment from Ryan Pellum, a former Oregon WR who was a four-star recruit out of high school.

Jackson and the Hornets will open the 2025 season with a visit to the University of Delaware on Thursday at 7:30 PM EST.