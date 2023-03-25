Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has become a fan favorite after just two seasons.

However, after outplaying the two-way contract he signed with the Lakers in 2021, Reaves is set to become a free agent this offseason. His time with the Lakers, though one of the better storylines in recent seasons, could be coming to an end all too soon.

Thats not to say that the Lakers aren’t going to re-sign Reaves.

By all accounts, Reaves appears to love playing for the Lakers. He’s blossomed under the tutelage of future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James. Perhaps even more important, Lakers head huncho Jeanie Buss wants to bring him back.

However, those hoping that Reaves will offer L.A. a hometown discount will be sorely disappointed.

Reaves, speaking to former NBA forward Evan Turner on the Point Forward podcast, made it clear that money will be a factor in his free agency decision.

“I would like to be here,” Reaves says of staying with the Lakers.

You know, it’s the NBA though. It’s a business at the end of the day… anybody that says we don’t play the game for money, to me, is lying because I feel like if you wasn’t getting paid, I don’t know if you would be here doing it.”



“Obviously everybody loves the game, but I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can no matter where it’s at.”

Reaves is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists per game this season, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3-point range.