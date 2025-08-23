The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in a pivotal National League West division game. Padres star Manny Machado tipped his cap after the game to starting pitcher Yu Darvish. Darvish lasted six innings for San Diego, and allowed just one hit in the game Friday. It was a solo home run.

“It's a relationship we have built so well. For me to see him come back like how he pitched today, that was the best I have seen him pitch,” Machado said to reporters after the game, about Darvish.

San Diego won the game 2-1. Darvish had a late start to his season, due to a shoulder injury. He made his debut in July for the team.

“It feels good to be back,” Darvish said through an interpreter in July following his first start, per MLB.com. “I was a little bit nervous going back in there. … I was a little bit amped up — more than usual.”

The Padres are now 73-56 on the season, and tied with the Dodgers for first in the NL West.

Padres hoping to push for a NL West division crown

San Diego has pushed the Dodgers as hard as they can in the division this year. The Padres have used efficient pitching and strong offense to win games.

San Diego's win Friday allowed them to move into a tie for the division. This Padres-Dodgers series is pivotal, as San Diego hopes to create some distance between them and Los Angeles. It's almost a David and Goliath struggle, as the Dodgers have one of the largest payrolls in Major League Baseball while San Diego does not.

Darvish has had ups and downs this season for the club. He holds a 5.36 ERA this year, with a 3-3 record.

“I know how what he's been dealing with to get back on the mound, and how much it meant to him to get back to being himself,” Machado added about his teammate.

The Padres and Dodgers play again on Saturday.