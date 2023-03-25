A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Because of how good he has been playing of late, it’s almost easy to overlook the fact that Austin Reaves is just in his second year in the NBA. Just last season, the 24-year-old was a rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he too had to go through some customary rookie duties under LeBron James and Co.

In a recent interview with Evan Turner on the Point Forward podcast, Reaves revealed exactly what LeBron demanded from him as part of his rookie initiation. Apparently, James was totally wholesome with his requirements:

“To be honest, I didn’t really get much (rookie duties),” Reaves said. “I will say Rondo looked out. He was the one mostly asking me to go get stuff. He would hand me a couple of dollars when I got back. But, other than that, Bron’s actually real low-maintenance. I think he asked me one time to go get a Xbox remote, so I obviously did that. He gave me a couple of dollars, but they let me escape pretty good.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It seems like LeBron is over the rookie duties thing at this point in his career. Compared to all the hilarious and sometimes embarrassing initiation tasks some other players were forced to go through, it is clear that Reaves got off pretty good. Buying an Xbox controller is nothing compared to what other dudes had to go through. LeBron even gave Reaves the money to buy the remote.

At this point, however, Austin Reaves has emerged as a real stud for the Lakers — especially of late. It’s going to be exciting to see Reaves play alongside LeBron James once the NBA’s all-time leading scorer finally returns from injury.