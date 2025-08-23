Professional golfer Rory McIlroy made his film debut playing a fictionalized version of himself for Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. The film hit Netflix last month, and the 2025 Masters champion shared that he still hasn't seen it.

I” haven’t even watched the movie yet, because I don’t want to see myself trying to act,” McIlroy said on The Running Interview Show with Kate Mackz on Thursday, August 21. “I am going to try and watch it this week maybe but it was an amazing experience.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is the sequel to Sandler's 1996 sports comedy classic. McIlroy had nothing but praise to give to Sandler for making the set a comfortable place for everyone.

“Adam Sandler is the best, he’s such a nice guy,” McIlroy continued. “He made us feel so comfortable but I am not going to give up my day job anytime soon. … I think that’s the great thing about being in this position, you get to be in the company of the people that are the best at what they do whether it’s Sandler in acting or whether you admire other sportspeople at the top of their game … to be able to spend a little bit of time with them.”

McIlroy was not alone as other professional golfers such as John Daly, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Corey Pavin also starred in the film. Musicians Bad Bunny, Eminiem, and Post Malone made an appearance as well as Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. McIllroy added that the original film held a special place in his heart.

“Happy Gilmore was the golf movie for me growing up,” the athlete said during a May appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I can recite pretty much every line. So the fact that I got the opportunity to do that was awesome.”

“I felt like Happy Gilmore 2 for him was like a pro-am,” he continued. “He was producing, he was directing, he was acting. He was trying to coach us through what to do. It was a full-time job for him, but he’s a true pro.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is out on Netflix now.