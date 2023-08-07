Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Austin Reaves parlayed his breakout performance in 2022-23 into a Team USA selection this offseason, with the men's national team set to compete in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup when it begins later this month.

At USA Basketball Training Camp in Las Vegas, Reaves was again a standout, even earning some first team reps at point guard during their scrimmages. While he isn't projected to start in the Team USA backcourt — with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards manning the 1 and 2 — Reaves looks like he will play at least a minor role for the Senior Team.

In any case, the experience that Reaves will get from playing with some of the best players in the world is invaluable. He even can learn from his Team USA teammates, most of whom have accomplished more than him at this point in their careers.

One such player is New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, the 2020 Most Improved Player of the Year and an All-Star in the 2019-20 season as well.

Projected to be a starter alongside Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr., Ingram may be underrated by basketball fans but the league as a whole knows what he's capable of.

Reaves, when asked by Yahoo Sports reporter Vincent Goodwill who he's most excited to play with on Team USA, singled out Ingram due to his physical attributes and play style.

“I think Brandon Ingram is someone that's just like, I don’t even know how tall he is, arms long as s*** and just gets to his spot and [is] never rushed,” Reaves says of Ingram.

Ingram, who the Lakers selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, was once called “Tiny Dog” by his former teammates due to his slender frame and fearless nature. Though trading him for a player of Anthony Davis's caliber was a relatively easy decision to make in 2019, both the organization and fan base were fond of the Kinston native and his potential.

It would seem that Reaves, who was still playing for the Oklahoma Sooners at the time, was just as big of a fan.