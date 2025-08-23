The Dallas Cowboys have quite a leg on their kicker. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a 64-yard field goal on Friday, in a preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons. Dallas defeated Atlanta, 31-13, to post its first and only win of the preseason.

Aubrey's field goal came with time expiring in the first half of Friday's game. It was his only field-goal attempt in the game, and it was memorable.

The Cowboys finish their preseason schedule with a 1-2 record. Atlanta closes out their preseason schedule without a win.

There have been a slew of long kicks this preseason. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little booted one from 70 yards earlier this summer. Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye made a 63-yarder on the same night as Aubrey booted his 64-yarder.

Aubrey is entering his third season with the team. He completed 40 of his 47 field goal attempts during the 2024 NFL season. He hit a 65 yarder, and went 14-for-17 in field goal attempts of more than 50 yards.

The official NFL record for the longest field goal is held by Justin Tucker at 66 yards, per NBC Sports.

Dallas starts their regular season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys hope to get back to the playoffs 

Dallas had a disappointing 2024 season. The Cowboys missed the NFL Playoffs, and won just 7 games. It was yet another disappointing campaign from a team who have disappointed their fans for years.

Fans are desperate to see the team make another Super Bowl. It's been 30 years since Dallas won the NFL's championship game, and the squad hasn't sniffed another appearance since.

Dallas made some moves this offseason to improve their chances, including the acquisition of wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens had a rough tenure with the Steelers, and didn't seem happy to be playing there the last few years. He posted 900 receiving yards, and three touchdowns last season.

Cowboys fans hope that this year turns out different for their team.

