The Dallas Cowboys' acquisition of Joe Milton this offseason was met with skepticism by fans. Milton, a sixth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots last season, was a physical freak of nature, but there were concerns about his accuracy and ability to throw with touch. Aside from those concerns, Cowboys fans were also puzzled by the decision to trade for a young quarterback while they still have a perfectly solid quarterback in Dak Prescott.

Milton's first two preseason games for the Cowboys seemed to validate these concerns, as the quarterback looked every bit like the project he was pegged to be. However, in the final game of the preseason, Milton gave fans a glimpse of his true potential. He completed 10 of his 18 passes, throwing for 132 yards. His highlight came in the third quarter, when he threw a gorgeous touchdown to Jalen Brooks.

JOE MILTON. ELITE BALL PLACEMENT. GORGEOUS TOUCHDOWN PASS.

pic.twitter.com/uSJtUfIou9 — JPA (@jasrifootball) August 23, 2025

Milton showed incredible touch on the pass, lofting it perfectly over Brooks to where only he could make a play on the ball. It's a great sign for the young quarterback: earlier this preseason, the Cowboys quarterback overthrew his receivers on a route similar to Brooks'. Being able to throw with finesse like that will unlock a new level for the sophomore.

Article Continues Below

Milton finishes his preseason stint with the Cowboys with a 55.3% completion rate, throwing for 397 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. There aren't impressive numbers, but there's enough good stuff during the preseason that Cowboys fans should feel better about the trade.

Will the sophomore quarterback see any playing time in the regular season? Probably not. Dallas is still in win-now mode this season. Despite how some Cowboys fans feel about him, Prescott is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Their offense got a revamp after trading for George Pickens. There are some glaring holes on the team, yes, but they have positioned themselves to contend for a title this year. Save for some garbage-time minutes, Milton is unlikely to see this field this year.

Still, perhaps this performance convinces the Cowboys front office (and their fans) that Milton is their future quarterback after Prescott. If they can continue to develop the quarterback, he will be an excellent asset for the franchise.