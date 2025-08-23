The Dallas Cowboys' acquisition of Joe Milton this offseason was met with skepticism by fans. Milton, a sixth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots last season, was a physical freak of nature, but there were concerns about his accuracy and ability to throw with touch. Aside from those concerns, Cowboys fans were also puzzled by the decision to trade for a young quarterback while they still have a perfectly solid quarterback in Dak Prescott.

Milton's first two preseason games for the Cowboys seemed to validate these concerns, as the quarterback looked every bit like the project he was pegged to be. However, in the final game of the preseason, Milton gave fans a glimpse of his true potential. He completed 10 of his 18 passes, throwing for 132 yards. His highlight came in the third quarter, when he threw a gorgeous touchdown to Jalen Brooks.

Milton showed incredible touch on the pass, lofting it perfectly over Brooks to where only he could make a play on the ball. It's a great sign for the young quarterback: earlier this preseason, the Cowboys quarterback overthrew his receivers on a route similar to Brooks'. Being able to throw with finesse like that will unlock a new level for the sophomore.

Article Continues Below

Milton finishes his preseason stint with the Cowboys with a 55.3% completion rate, throwing for 397 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. There aren't impressive numbers, but there's enough good stuff during the preseason that Cowboys fans should feel better about the trade.

Will the sophomore quarterback see any playing time in the regular season? Probably not. Dallas is still in win-now mode this season. Despite how some Cowboys fans feel about him, Prescott is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Their offense got a revamp after trading for George Pickens. There are some glaring holes on the team, yes, but they have positioned themselves to contend for a title this year. Save for some garbage-time minutes, Milton is unlikely to see this field this year.

Still, perhaps this performance convinces the Cowboys front office (and their fans) that Milton is their future quarterback after Prescott. If they can continue to develop the quarterback, he will be an excellent asset for the franchise.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey in regular-season form with 64-yarder vs. FalconsBenjamin Adducchio ·
Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Rich Eisen ponders Micah Parsons’ ‘nuclear’ move amid trade feud with CowboysBenedetto Vitale ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
Micah Parsons’ phone gesture will have Falcons fans hypedAlex House ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones invited Michael Irvin to negotiate Micah Parsons contractZachary Howell ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones observe the playing of the national anthem at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields.
Jerry Jones continues to express confidence in Micah Parsons’ Cowboys futureZachary Weinberger ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones fires back at Micah Parsons in Stephen A Smith interviewGerard Angelo Samillano ·