The Los Angeles Lakers return home from their brief two-game road trip for an NBA Cup matchup against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers went 2-0 on the trip with rookie Dalton Knecht putting up a career-high in points against the New Orleans Pelicans. But as they return home, they have some injury issues to sort through. Bronny James appeared on the Lakers' injury report ahead of their game against the Jazz.

Bronny James is officially listed as doubtful on the Lakers' injury report due to a left heel contusion. This disclosure probably comes as a bit of a surprise for Lakers fans considering Bronny just played his second G League game with the South Bay Lakers on Sunday evening.

In addition to Bronny, both Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura popped up on the team's injury report. Davis is listed as probable as he continues to battle plantar fasciitis. Hachimura is listed as questionable as he is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He did not play in either game during the road trip.

Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood all remain out. Wood and Vanderbilt have yet to make the 2024-25 season debut while Hayes will be reevaluated in one to two weeks due to an ankle injury. Hood-Schifino did not suit up during South Bay's home game on Sunday.

The Lakers' plan for Bronny James

The Lakers have detailed their plan for Bronny this season, which has come under recent scrutiny by fans and media alike. The plan for him was always to have him get most of his on-court reps in the G League with South Bay.

What has been a little surprising though is the team's plan to only have Bronny suit up in South Bay home games. When South Bay is on the road, he will remain with the Lakers.

Bronny suited up in his second career G League game on Sunday and finished with four points, two rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 25 minutes of play. South Bay plays their next home game on Sunday, Nov. 24 against the Stockton Kings, and an update on Bronny's playing availability will likely come towards the end of the week.

Although he shot only 2-10 from the field, Bronny's movements and reads on the court have been encouraging. The stat sheet might not show it, but he's displayed some signs of being a capable NBA rotation player.