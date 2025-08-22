The Carolina Panthers have big expectations for the 2025 NFL season. Carolina is ready to see Bryce Young take a step forward after selecting him first overall in 2023. If Young does succeed in year three, he will owe some credit to his sturdy offensive line. One of his veteran linemen just got a well deserved contract extension.

The Panthers have extended right tackle Taylor Moton on a two-year contract worth $44 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moton's contract includes $40 million fully guaranteed according to Win Sports Group. The contract ties Moton to the Panthers through the 2027 season.

Moton was emotional when talking about his time in Carolina earlier during training camp. He clearly wanted to stay with the Panthers, and the team rewarded him with a new deal just before the season starts.

“I had some of my best years here in Carolina,” Moton said during training camp, per the team's official website. “I know we haven't won. But the city, being a Panther, means a lot to me, so it's crazy. You don't know. Obviously I want the years to continue, but if it's my last year here, I want to be my best year. I want it to be the offensive line's best year, the offensive unit's best year, the team's best year, do whatever I can to. Have us be our best yet, so I'm a little emotional about it.”

The Panthers selected Moton in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He is the Panthers player who has been in Carolina the longest, alongside long snapper JJ Jansen.

Moton has been nothing short of incredible during his career in Carolina.

Article Continues Below

He's played in 129 games with the Panthers, starting in 113 of those games. Moton missed three games with injury in 2024, and it was his first absence of his professional career.

The Panthers are making some serious moves to keep their offensive line together.

Carolina already picked up the fifth-year option on left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. They also have center Austin Corbett and guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt locked down on long-term contracts.

Carolina's front office did its job this offseason. Now the players simply need to prove their worth on the field.

The Panthers will face off against Travis Hunter and the Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.