The New York Giants have had quarterback issues for the past few years, but now, they may be living luxuriously at the position. This preseason proved that, as Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito all played well and showcased their talent. Dart is the one quarterback everyone is talking about, as the rookie has put out some good film in all three preseason games.

Though Dart has impressed many, it still looks like Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback in Week 1. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has kept an eye on the Giants' quarterbacks, and he shared his thoughts on social media about their last game against the New England Patriots.

“Jaxson Dart was great again. 4 drops took away another 100+ yards as well. His eyes were where they should be. He was sudden with what he did and moved. Very good ball placement. He has an incredibly bright future with the Giants. They should still start Russell Wilson to begin the season,” Orlovsky wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no doubt that Dart has the skills, but Wilson has the skills and experience that the Giants have been looking for at the position for some time now. Things could change at any moment, but as of now, Wilson gives the Giants the best chance to win.

Jaxson Dart continues to impress the Giants

Article Continues Below

Dart had a solid game in the Giants' final preseason game, completing six of his 12 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Like Orlovsky said, his stats would have looked better if there hadn't been a few dropped passes. Nonetheless, Dart showed the ability to make good reads and played a good game in limited time, and head coach Brian Daboll seems to be pleased he has the rookie.

“I’m glad we drafted him. I’m glad he’s our guy,” Daboll said after the game.

Dart may not see the field in his rookie season, but he'll be learning from two veteran quarterbacks who have ample experience in the league. Wilson will be key in Dart's development, especially when looking at what he has been able to accomplish throughout his career.

Though some teams throw their rookie quarterbacks into the fire immediately, sometimes that doesn't have to be the case. Looking at quarterbacks such as Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson, they had to sit behind veterans before taking the field, and they've turned out to be really good. Patrick Mahomes even sat to start his rookie season, and look at what he's doing.