The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a weird place. First, they are a few years removed from winning their last Stanley Cup. The Bolts are caught between possibly contending or potentially falling out of the race. Because of that, Lightning trade rumors will increase as the squad attempts to increase cap space. There are three potential Lightning trade candidates during the 2025-26 season, players who could be gone by the end of the campaign.

It will all depend on where they are in the standings. So far, Tampa Bay has the seventh-best odds to win the Stanley Cup. With stars like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, and Victor Hedman still around, a title run is still a possibility. All of them have signed contracts through at least the 2026-27 season.

But after the Lightning lost to the Florida Panthers for their third consecutive time, there might be more panic. Notably, two of the three Lightning trade candidates are on the blue line. This represents a possible shift in the defense. Thus, here are three players who might see new teams this season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand could be traded in 2025-26

Oliver Bjorkstrand was not in Lightning trade rumors last season, but they surprised everyone and acquired him from the Seattle Kraken. But he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 NHL season concludes. Thus, he is the first player that the Bolts might move.

Bjorkstrand had a decent season while mostly playing on the third line, tallying 21 goals and 25 assists for the Seattle Kraken and the Lightning. Significantly, his play has helped the Bolts tremendously on days where the first two lines offered nothing. Bjorkstrand has always been a relatively consistent player. Notably, his career high came in the 2023-24 season when he scored 59 points for the Kraken.

With the Bolts having not much in salary cap room, they could choose to part ways with the third liner. While they acquired him at last season's trade deadline, they might have to trade him at this year's deadline. Bjorkstrand currently makes $5.4 million. Consequently, the Bolts might not be able to give him another contract.

JJ Moser might also be gone

The first defenseman on this list is a promising one. JJ Moser has been a superb defenseman, one who is always able to get to the edges. However, he is making $3.37 million this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Moses has elite skating and mobility, which are critical traits for a two-way defenseman. Moreover, his excellent defensive instincts have helped him develop strong stick checking and shot blocking skills. Moser also does well in denying zone entries, and it has made him invaluable on the Bolts. He is also good for his hockey sense and discipline, and many believe he is a brilliant defenseman. Currently, he is on the top pairing with Hedman.

Moser had a career-best +20 plus-minus rating and blocked 69 shots in 54 games. Because he played just 54 games, there are concerns about his ability to stay healthy. Moser also does not do much on offense. Because he is a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 NHL season, Moser is one of the Lightning trade candidates who might see himself on another team. If the Bolts feel like they need to change directions, then they might ship this player out.

This could be Ryan McDonagh's last year in a Lightning sweater

The Lightning may trade for a defenseman this season, mainly because Ryan McDonagh is potentially gone after the season concludes. McDonagh is 36 years old and will turn 37 during the season. Also, this is his last year signed to a contract with the Bolts.

McDonagh also currently makes $6.7 million. Because of that, there might be a little resistance to give him a similar contract. When McDonagh's contract comes off the books, it will provide the Bolts with some breathing room and the ability to make other signings. Yet, it might cost them something else.

McDonagh provides veteran leadership and has been the almost-perfect defenseman for what the team needs. Additionally, he has blocked over 2,000 shots in his career. McDonagh is a very valuable defenseman and has prevented many shots from getting to goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. No, he is not an offensive powerhouse. But his ability to control things on the defensive end has led to many chances on the other side of the ice.

It's just a matter of whether he is willing to take a pay cut to stay. Because he is turning 37 this season, the Bolts might feel compelled to go younger. Much of McDonagh's future will depend on where the Lightning are in the standings, and how the front office wants to proceed with the options they have.