Lakers wing Cam Reddish has been impressive this season but he left their game against the Jazz early due to injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly found a working combination early in this season by moving Austin Reaves to the bench and starting Cam Reddish in his place. Reaves was expected to take a major leap this season after last year but he hasn't yet been able to find a consistent rhythm. Reddish on the other hand has been a revelation on the defensive end and has earned his minutes. But Lakers fans held their breath during the team's game against Utah Jazz when it was announced via Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Cam Reddish would miss the remainder of the game due to a groin injury.

Cam Reddish is out for the rest of the game because of groin soreness, the Lakers say. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 22, 2023

Cam Reddish was signed as a free agent by the Lakers in the offseason after spending last season splitting time between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. He started the season coming off the bench but by the Lakers fifth game of the season, he was moved into the starting lineup. While his offense has been better in recent games, it's his value on the defensive end where he's really helped the team. He's often picked up the opposing team's best perimeter scoring threat.

Cam Reddish has not missed a game for the Lakers so far and fans will hope this injury scare it just a precaution and not something to worry about. Through the Lakers first 14 games, Reddish has been averaging 7.9 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.