New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has always been proud of being a product of Villanova. He starred for the Wildcats for four years, winning a national title in 2016.

Villanova was suddenly in the news on Thursday after rumors spread that there were active shooters at the campus and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. This led to temporary lockdowns at both universities.

Hart took to X to express his concern about the supposed situation at his alma mater.

“Prayers going out to everyone at Nova. Stay safe!” wrote the Knicks leader.

Fortunately, the reports were fake, as confirmed by Villanova and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“Today, as we are celebrating orientation mass to welcome our newest Villanovans and their families to our community, panic and terror ensued. Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know it was a cruel hoax,” said Villanova president Fr. Peter Donohue in a statement, as quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

It also detailed the call that sparked the panic.

Article Continues Below

“In Pennsylvania, someone called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. reporting a shooter in a Villanova law school building with at least one wounded victim. Students received texts from the school’s alert system saying ‘ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors,'” wrote AP.

It's clear that the 30-year-old Hart continues to keep tabs on his beloved school. He's one of three players on the Knicks who came from Villanova, along with guard Jalen Brunson and forward Mikal Bridges.

Other active NBA players who starred for the Wildcats include Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey, Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, and Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore.

School shootings continue to be a major issue in the United States, with the incessant debates on gun ownership failing to lead to clear-cut legislation.

Several NBA stars, including Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, have spoken against gun violence.

More New York Knicks News
Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns’ early DPOY resume starts with camp rejectionsJosue Pavon ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
Juan Soto’s free agency got personal for Donovan Mitchell, Josh HartZachary Draves ·
New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) looks to drive past LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks insider casts doubt on Ben Simmons joining New YorkEvan Dammarell ·
New York Knicks fan and Highest 2 Lowest director Spike Lee.
How Spike Lee roasts Boston, pays homage to Knicks in Highest 2 LowestAndrew Korpan ·
New York Knicks 2025 NBA Cup East Group C predictions
New York Knicks 2025 NBA Cup East Group C predictionsPaolo Mariano ·
Former Nuggets Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the against the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Carmelo Anthony’s expectation for HOF induction will move NBA fansPaolo Mariano ·