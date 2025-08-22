Aug 22, 2025 at 2:46 AM ET

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has always been proud of being a product of Villanova. He starred for the Wildcats for four years, winning a national title in 2016.

Villanova was suddenly in the news on Thursday after rumors spread that there were active shooters at the campus and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. This led to temporary lockdowns at both universities.

Hart took to X to express his concern about the supposed situation at his alma mater.

“Prayers going out to everyone at Nova. Stay safe!” wrote the Knicks leader.

Fortunately, the reports were fake, as confirmed by Villanova and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“Today, as we are celebrating orientation mass to welcome our newest Villanovans and their families to our community, panic and terror ensued. Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know it was a cruel hoax,” said Villanova president Fr. Peter Donohue in a statement, as quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

It also detailed the call that sparked the panic.

“In Pennsylvania, someone called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. reporting a shooter in a Villanova law school building with at least one wounded victim. Students received texts from the school’s alert system saying ‘ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors,'” wrote AP.

It's clear that the 30-year-old Hart continues to keep tabs on his beloved school. He's one of three players on the Knicks who came from Villanova, along with guard Jalen Brunson and forward Mikal Bridges.

Other active NBA players who starred for the Wildcats include Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey, Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, and Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore.

School shootings continue to be a major issue in the United States, with the incessant debates on gun ownership failing to lead to clear-cut legislation.

Several NBA stars, including Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, have spoken against gun violence.