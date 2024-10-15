DeMarcus Cousins, a former four-time NBA All-Star, didn’t hold back his criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, in the second round of this past summer’s NBA Draft. In an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back with host Michelle Beadle, Cousins expressed disappointment with the direction the Lakers have taken.

“I don’t think the Lakers are serious anymore,” Cousins said. “I love everything that it stands for. What Bron [LeBron] is doing with his legacy, just as a businessman and everything that comes with that — I think it’s a beautiful thing, I think it’s really dope. As far as the Lakers actually competing, I take that as a sign they aren’t really serious [about competing]. With the way their season ended last year… I expected more from them as far as making moves.”

Cousins’ comments reflect his concern about the Lakers’ current roster and their offseason decisions. Despite Bronny James being a highly touted prospect, Cousins suggested the Lakers may not be prioritizing winning as much as they have in previous years. The Lakers fell short in the 2023-24 season, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets, which Cousins indicated was a sign the team needed to make more substantial changes.

DeMarcus Cousins dishes Lakers' Bronny James criticisms

However, Cousins did express optimism about the Lakers’ first-round pick, Dalton Knecht. “I do like the kid from Tennessee that they drafted. I think he could be an instant impact player for them,” Cousins said. “But they have a lot of concerns last year that I don’t think really were addressed, and I didn’t really see those moves be made in the offseason.”

One of the major concerns Cousins could have referenced is the lack of a reliable big man to play alongside Anthony Davis. The Lakers have yet to make significant moves to bolster their frontcourt depth, which was an issue in the previous season. A report on Monday suggested that the Lakers were attempting to acquire Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, though no deal has been finalized.

Moreover, Cousins’ remarks add to ongoing conversations surrounding the Lakers’ offseason strategy, raising questions about whether the team is prepared to contend for a championship in the upcoming season.