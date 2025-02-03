One of the biggest questions on the minds of Los Angeles Lakers fans is when will they get to see newly acquired star Luka Doncic make his debut in the purple and gold following the blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Well Doncic has already touched down in Los Angeles as footage of his plane arrival began making the rounds on social media. Doncic is dealing with a calf injury at the moment though so his on-court debut likely is still a little ways away. More to come as the story develops.