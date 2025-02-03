One of the biggest questions on the minds of Los Angeles Lakers fans is when will they get to see newly acquired star Luka Doncic make his debut in the purple and gold following the blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Well Doncic has already touched down in Los Angeles as footage of his plane arrival began making the rounds on social media. Doncic is dealing with a calf injury at the moment though so his on-court debut likely is still a little ways away. More to come as the story develops.
First footage of Luka Doncic arriving in LA after trade goes viral
The Lakers new star touched down in Los Angeles.
David Yapkowitz is a basketball journalist for ClutchPoints, writing news on the NBA, WNBA, and NCAA Basketball for both men and women. The Los Angeles native has bylines with Basketball Insiders, SB Nation, and The Next Hoops.
