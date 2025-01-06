The Los Angeles Lakers' modest two-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday night as the Houston Rockets controlled the game for nearly the entire 48 minutes en route to a 119-115 victory. It was difficult for the Lakers to play catch-up all night long, and it caught up to them in the end, as they faltered in the clutch — with LeBron James featuring heavily during the plays in which they failed to execute.

Nonetheless, Lakers head coach JJ Redick knows that his team didn't exactly lose the game in crunch time. Sure, they still had a chance to tie the game at 118 when their botched inbounds play happened. But for Redick, that wasn't the main reason for why they lost the game.

“Our inability to get defensive rebounds was the difference in the game,” Redick said following the Lakers' defeat, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Indeed, it's always difficult for any team to win a ballgame if they shoot 21 fewer shots than the opposition, which the Lakers did in their defeat against the Rockets. They lost the possession battle in excruciating fashion, turning the ball over 10 times (compared to Houston's six) while also crumbling on the defensive glass, affording the Rockets 18 offensive boards.

In particular, Steven Adams was a menace on the boards, with the Rockets' backup big man crushing the Lakers on that front. There's no coincidence that Adams finished with a game-high +17 on the night, as he hauled in seven offensive boards, taking up space in the paint while outmuscling the likes of Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes.

This reinforces the notion that the Lakers need to pull off a trade to bolster their frontcourt, as they simply cannot be outrebounded the way they were on Sunday if they were to continue their push for a top-half playoff spot out West.

Lakers need frontcourt reinforcements, stat

Anthony Davis is one of the best rim protectors in the association, and has been one of the most intimidating forces in the paint in the NBA for over a decade. But Davis is only one man, and the Lakers definitely experienced firsthand how in need they are of someone to pair with Davis against bully-ball lineups.

Walker Kessler stands out as someone the Lakers could get, although they will have to part ways with draft capital in any potential trade. Kessler is only 23 years of age, so he's a long-term investment in their bid to strengthen their frontcourt.