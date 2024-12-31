After months of talks, negotiations and a late race to the finish line, the Los Angeles Lakers finally traded for Dorian Finney-Smith. It cost them D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three unprotected second-round picks, but Rob Pelinka finally landed the two-way wing who has alluded him for multiple transaction windows.

The natural question after such a move, which didn't involve any of the first-round draft capital Pelinka has maintained they're open to moving, is: What's next?

First and foremost, according to sources close to the team, the Lakers are going to analyze this version of the roster to try to figure out what it needs beyond this move. There is some concern about Jarred Vanderbilt's availability moving forward potentially for the rest of the season. So, the hope is Finney-Smith can step into that role and the Lakers can get a clearer picture of what this team is capable of before the February trade deadline.

If Vanderbilt's absence continues to roll on but the team continues to compete for a top seed, belief around the league is that the Lakers will continue to pursue a solid, available wing to continue this movement back to the long, athletic switchable identity that won the 2019-20 championship.

JJ Redick said after practice Monday that he plans to stick with Max Christie and Rui Hachimura as the team's starting wings, but he will continue to monitor how that group looks with Finney-Smith during stretches of the game, too. Sources say Redick pushed hard for Finney-Smith and the belief is he'll lean on “Doe Doe's” defense in key moments — especially if Finney-Smith continues to shoot at anywhere near the rate he has this season with the Brooklyn Nets (43.5% on 5.4 threes per game).

Elsewhere in the depth chart, with Russell now back in Brooklyn, the Lakers are going to keep a close eye on the offense.

Gabe Vincent has mostly been a disappointing signing, but has played much better recently (before straining his oblique against the Sacramento Kings Saturday night). The Lakers are going to closely monitor the bench offense with him at the helm and, if he struggles, might look to bring in a guard to better manage those minutes. If Vincent is moved in a trade for a different need, look for the Lakers to push for a veteran guard to replace his and Russell's production off the bench.

Lakers still searching for center

Sources also say the Lakers remain active in their pursuit for an upgrade at center behind Anthony Davis.

Jonas Valanciunas has obviously been a popular name linked to the Lakers and they're still considered relative leaders in the clubhouse for his services. But the Washington Wizards have pushed for more draft capital than the Lakers have been interested in giving up and also pursued Russell's expiring contract, league sources say.

Washington is now canvassing the league for a better offer than L.A. can now make, though teams are pretty wary of Valanciunas' contract, which extends into next season but isn't guaranteed in '26-27.

Lakers sources say they've held internal conversations about Robert Williams of the Portland Trail Blazers, Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn's Day'Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz.

Speaking of Kessler, sources say the Lakers and Jazz got fairly close to a deal over the summer, but talks this year have been pretty inconsistent. One issue Utah has pointed to is that sending Kessler to pair with Davis would improve the Lakers front court not just this year, but, importantly, moving forward. Utah holds the Lakers' '27 first, top-four protected pick. Danny Ainge has expressed concern that Kessler would stop the Lakers from fully bottoming out as Davis ages and after LeBron James retires.

For now, though, the focus will be to see how these pieces fit with Finney-Smith and Shake Milton in the rotation. In '23, the Lakers made a smaller earlier-season trade for Hachimura, then swung for the fences at the deadline when they traded away Russell Westbrook. Anticipation around the league is that this season will follow the same script, with Finney-Smith setting the table for a larger deal closer to the deadline.