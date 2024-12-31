The Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz were involved in a deal surrounding Jazz center Walker Kessler over the summer. Although those talks fell through, any possible revisiting is not likely to happen. ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel explained the Jazz's rationale for not trading Kessler to the Lakers.

“One issue Utah has pointed to is that sending Kessler to pair with Davis would improve the Lakers front court not just this year, but, importantly, moving forward. Utah holds the Lakers' '27 first, top-four protected pick. Danny Ainge has expressed concern that Kessler would stop the Lakers from fully bottoming out as Davis ages and after LeBron James retires.”

The Lakers have been in the market for a center ever since the season began. They've been involved with guys like Kessler, Nick Richards, Robert Williams, and Day'Ron Sharpe. Most notably, the Lakers were engaged in talks surrounding Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards. However, Washington is demanding a surplus of draft picks.

Other teams could go down the same route if they deem it necessary. It's uncertain if the Jazz are going that route. Still, Danny Ainge doesn't want the Lakers to be any better. Trading away Kessler would immediately improve Los Angeles's frontcourt defense. Pairing him with Anthony Davis could be a recipe for success that Utah doesn't want to see.

A Walker Kessler trade between the Lakers and Jazz is unlikely

Los Angeles and Utah are on two different trajectories. For starters, the Jazz are in rebuild mode. They have a young head coach in Will Hardy, and young players. Kessler, Cody Williams, and Lauri Markkanen round up the impressive players. On the flip side, the Lakers have seasoned veterans who are poised for another championship run.

Although having youth would be nice for the Lakers, the Jazz won't have it come at their expense. After all, Kessler is one of the best rim protectors in the league. He's averaging 2.8 blocks and playing less than 30 minutes per game. Los Angeles fans could dream of a frontcourt with him and Davis.

However, as long as the day is a day, Ainge will prevent that from happening. Unless the offer is too good to pass up, which has happened in the past before, Kessler will remain with Utah. If that's the case, they'll have the chance to keep developing him into a premier two-way center. The defense is there, but the offensive game needs more polishing. Once that happens, the Jazz could remain grateful they didn't trade a franchise player.