The Houston Rockets may have taken a 119-115 victory on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but that win did not come without its fair share of nervous moments. In fact, the Lakers, which were playing catch-up all night long, was hanging on by a thread with the game in its dying embers, and they had a chance to tie the game with around eight seconds left in the game as they got the ball back down three, 118-115.

Alas, the Lakers' side out of bounds play did not work according to plan. They had troubles getting the ball inbounds and LeBron James sensed it, so he tried to call a timeout before Max Christie threw the ball in. However, it was too late; not only did James fail to call a timeout, the Lakers turned the ball over, with Fred VanVleet intercepting the pass and essentially sealing the game for the Rockets.

It was simply a bad way for the Lakers to cap the night; James, in particular, did not cover himself in too much glory during the final minute of the ballgame. In addition to their botched inbounds play during the possession in which they could have tied the game, James was also guilty of an offensive foul against Amen Thompson, robbing the Lakers of a chance to inch closer while going two for one — killing two birds with one stone.

This is simply a demoralizing way for the Lakers to lose the game after putting up a spirited effort to come back with the Rockets controlling the proceedings for the entire contest. This defeat knocks them down to 20-15, halting their modest two-game winning streak, while Houston improves to 23-12 on the year.

Fans express frustration over LeBron James, Lakers' crunch-time shortcomings

It was always going to be tough for the Lakers to come to Houston and get a win against a Rockets team that is raring to redeem themselves after a humbling defeat against the Boston Celtics. So for them to lose in this fashion, with LeBron James featuring prominently in their lowlight reel, is a frustrating thing to watch for fans of the Purple and Gold.

“Can't really put it on the coaches, lebron played really bad in the 4th taking a dumb 3 where we were down 7, unnecessary offensive foul, and then max not calling a timeout,” X user @Imag919 wrote.

“I'll never get over this loss bruh, I not only was at the game live but there was just so many terrible mistakes by the refs and then they gonna call 2 cheap ass offensive foul when we are down 2 fucking points and then they don't see lebron call a fucking timeout f**k the refs💔,” @jp7hmlakers added.