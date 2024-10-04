The Los Angeles Lakers are entering an exciting 2023-24 season. Despite coming up short in its last few playoff runs, the Lakers are returning some stout contributors, led by none other than LeBron James. LA also brought in former NBA role player and commentator JJ Redick as their new head coach. Redick gave a notable reaction to a reporter after practice when asked about the growing role of Rui Hachimura.

On Thursday, a reporter asked Redick if he thinks Hachimura can “take the next” for the Lakers. Redick asked the reporter what he believed the next step was. The reporter then asked Redick the same question, and Redick gave this response:

“You tell me… you're creating the narrative. I don't care about what the next step is for Rui. I care how he impacts winning on our team. And for me, that's my step,” Redick said during the Lakers' post-practice press availability.

Rui Hachimura averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and shot a red-hot 42.2 percent on his three-pointers. Hachimura thrived as a sparkplug for Los Angeles, but perhaps “the next step” is for him to increase his scoring output and maintain a sound defensive presence.

JJ Redick wants Hachimura to use his offensive strengths to give Los Angeles reliable scoring during the 2024-25 season.

“We have to look for opportunities for him to use his skills, particularly as an iso and post-up player. We have to be cognizant of what his shot profile looks like in terms of midrange shots and the volume and percentage of shots he's taken from the midrange. But I think what we talked about with him and what we want to emphasize with him, he will have a high-level impact on winning,” Reddick added.

Hachimura is entering his third year with the Lakers and seventh in the NBA. Surely, he will do all he can to help the squad be successful.