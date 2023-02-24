If you told a Los Angeles Lakers fan that neither LeBron James nor Anthony Davis would score more than 13 points against the Golden State Warriors and D’Angelo Russell wouldn’t play more than nine minutes, they’d ask by how many LA lost by. Instead, Malik Beasley led the charge as the Lakers’ newfound depth flexed their collective muscles against the defending champs for a 124-111 win on Thursday.

Beasley led the charge as the leading scorer with 25 points, one of eight different Lakers to hit double figures on the night. The trade deadline addition was vocal about LA being a dangerous team with the pieces now surrounding LeBron and AD.

“It could be any guy,” the Lakers guard said. “We’re deep as a team. We’ve got starters coming off the bench. Just the fact that D-Lo didn’t even finish the game, we’ve got so many threats. … We’re deep and I think that’s the statement we’re going to make. If it’s not one player, it’s another player, any given night.”

The Lakers have now won back-to-back games in commanding fashion, bookending the All-Star break with blowout wins over West teams just a few spots ahead of them in the standings.

With just 22 games left on LA’s regular season schedule, every win and loss will be amplified now that the playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape. If the Lakers can get major contributions from players not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis each and every night, they’ll have a good shot at climbing up the standings to end the season.