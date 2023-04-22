Los Angeles Lakers center Tristan Thompson has enjoyed a long and successful 12-year NBA career after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

However, at 32-years-old and in the twilight of his career, Thompson has his mind on his post-playing days already. Proper preparation prevents poor performance, as they say.

So, as Thompson tells The Athletic’s Jovan Buha that he wants “to be the next Michael Strahan?”

Well, it’s an idea worth listening to.

“I want to be the next Michael Strahan,” Thompson tells Buha.

“He’s at the mountaintop for all athletes that are post-career, that have accomplished so much. He accomplished a lot being a Super Bowl champion but off the field, being able to do FOX, “Good Morning America”, “Michael and Kelly,” that’s the highest of highs that you can achieve as an athlete post-career. And I want to position myself to be able to do the same thing.”

Thompson, like the former NFL star Strahan, is a one-time champion in his sport after he and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Furthermore, Thompson is one of the former professional athletes that can constantly be found making cameo appearances on popular sports TV programs, like ESPN for instance. While Thompson usually finds himself in the news for less savory reasons than the person he idolizes — constantly being accused of extramarital affairs — he does have a charismatic and energetic disposition that could allow him to thrive on programs like Good Morning America.

Whether or not TT can achieve his post-NBA ambitions remains to be seen of course but they’re pretty interesting for sure.

They appear pretty doable, too.