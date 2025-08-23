Amid Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' ongoing feud with owner Jerry Jones over his future with the team, a picture of Parsons went viral during their preseason finale. Parsons was seen laying down on a trainer's table with his eyes closed during Friday's 31-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Then, a Cowboys reporter clarified that Micah was not “sleeping” throughout the game and briefly laid down.

Parsons appreciated the clarification from the reporter and shouted him out on his X, formerly Twitter.

“I actually appreciate this,” Parsons said. “The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild — and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

One of the social media posts that reported Parsons asleep during the Cowboys game was Yahoo Sports, who didn't specify how long, but turned it into a headline, as fans assumed he was sleeping rather than resting momentarily.

Micah Parsons was seen sleeping during the Cowboys' final preseason game 😬 pic.twitter.com/31DNYLhB3O — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 23, 2025

While neither sides seem to be close to reaching an extension, Parsons alluded to his eventual exit with hints on social media, such as his post on his TikTok, which featured an old clip from Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson.

“I'ma win wherever I go,” Iverson says in Parsons' post. “Wherever I go, I'ma win. I don't care where I go. I don't give a damn what team I go to. I'ma win.”

At the same time, Jones has been speaking openly about the riff between Parsons and the organization, including a conversation Jones had with Parsons' agent, which apparently stalled negotiations on a potential contract extension back in March. The Cowboys owner told Michael Irvin, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“When we wanted to send the (contract) details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass,” Jones said.

Article Continues Below

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talking to Michael Irvin on his YouTube channel about Jones’ contract negotiations with Micah Parsons back in March: “When we wanted to send the (contract) details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass.” pic.twitter.com/hqpJeTpypT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2025

Jerry Jones fires back at Cowboys' Micah Parsons

Owner Jerry Jones continued to talk about Cowboys linebacker Michal Parsons' situation publicly as the two don't seem to be anywhere close to settling their differences. Jones discussed Parsons' future in an interview with ESPN's Stephen A Smith during his appearance on The Stephen A Smith Show.

“Frankly, it wouldn’t have made any difference what the negotiation was,” Jones said. “Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work? … There’s not room for a third. This will be a good one.”

Jerry Jones spoke on contract negotiations with Micah Parsons. "Frankly, it wouldn’t have made any difference what the negotiation was. Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work? … There’s not room for a third. This will be a good one." (via the Stephen A. Smith Show) pic.twitter.com/bpkHCoCgbg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 22, 2025

Jones believes contract negotiations shouldn't include Parsons' agent