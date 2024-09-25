The Los Angeles Lakers are entering an exciting period ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Lakers are bringing back most of their contributors from 2023-24, led by superstar forward LeBron James. However, LA added two new notable members to the organization: head coach JJ Redick and 2024 second-round pick Bronny James. The father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James is tantalizing, and general manager Rob Pelinka shared a story that illustrates so. Bronn

Pelinka and JJ Redick sat down for a press conference on Wednesday when the Lakers GM revealed a LeBron James trash-talking moment with Bronny:

“In our pickup game, I think it was yesterday or two days ago [Bronny] got switched onto LeBron. And LeBron took him baseline and up and under off the glass. The words exchanged afterward were probably more challenging than anyone else,” Pelinka said, via Spectrum Sportsnet.

Pelinka did not reveal the words James said to his son, but the sight must have been amusing for those who heard.

The Lakers are hoping Bronny James develops into a strong two-way player for the franchise. The former ESPN Top 100-ranked player and McDonald's All-American averaged just 4.8 points during his freshman year at USC. However, James impressed scouts at the NBA Draft Combine with strong physical attribute performances.

James will likely spend a significant amount of time with the Lakers' G League affiliate during the 2024-25 season as he further develops.

Meanwhile, James Sr. looks to continue his stout leadership and help the Lakers make a deep run. The 39-year-old comes off a season where he averaged 27.8 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks, and shot a career-high 41.0 percent on his three-pointers.

James looks to receive strong support from Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and other contributors. With the returning squad, LA has a chance to avenge their first-round exit from 2024.