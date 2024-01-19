Can anyone stop Auston Matthews right now?

Is there a better goalscorer on the planet right now than Auston Matthews? The Toronto Maple Leafs star powered his team to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday with his fourth hat trick of the season, extending his NHL-leading mark in goals to 37 in 42 games.

It's the latest eye-popping feat for Matthews in what could be a monumental season for the former MVP. He is on pace for over 70 goals this season, something the NHL has seen only 14 times and not once since 1993.

As he has plenty of times before, Matthews has his Maple Leafs teammates watching in awe every night.

“You’re leaning over, looking at (teammates) and saying, ‘That was crazy,’” forward Bobby McMann said, per Joshua Kloke. “You have to recognize that. And you just love having him on your team more than anything else.”

“With our slow start that we had, (Matthews) got us going there in the first period,” William Nylander said. “Getting us going is huge. He just keeps putting it in the net, and that builds confidence in the group.”

The Maple Leafs desperately needed a win on Thursday in what was their fifth game in eight days. After dropping four straight, Toronto road the coattails of their star to a huge road victory. Head coach Sheldon Keefe recognizes what a good night for Matthews does for his team.

“It helps everybody relax,” Keefe said. “That’s what elite players do.”

Matthews now has 23 goals over his last 21 games. Thursday marked his 11th career hat trick and he had some extra fans watching from the bench in his teammates.

The Maple Leafs may go as far as Auston Matthews takes them this season. His goalscoring prowess is something Toronto needs the rest of the way as they fight for contention in a crowded Eastern Conference.