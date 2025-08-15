Kyle Dubas received copious criticism during his five-year tenure as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, with fans denouncing him for not assembling a roster that could advance past the second round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Once dubbed the Boy Wonder, the agent-turned-executive left The Six without successfully executing his vision and ultimately became the Pittsburgh Penguins' president of hockey operations in June of 2023.

Although he is currently heading up a pivotal rebuild in the Steel City, Dubas is still taking some time to reflect on his run with Toronto. Although exasperated Maple Leafs fans may come forward with a list of grievances, the 39-year-old singled out one specific move that he wishes he could do over.

“I have lots of regrets, and I know you're not supposed to look back on them, but the biggest one by far is actually {trading} Mason Marchment,” Dubas told the “The Cam & Strick Podcast.” By far…. We found a way into a lack of scoring. There was a big push internally to acquire some skill.”

Toronto sent the undrafted forward to the Florida Panthers in exchange for center Denis Malgin days before the 2020 NHL trade deadline. The Switzerland native recorded just four points in 31 games for the Leafs before the organization shipped him out to the Colorado Avalanche. Marchment eventually became a valuable member of the Dallas Stars, helping them contend for Western Conference supremacy for the last three seasons. The 30-year-old was recently dealt to the Seattle Kraken, where he will be entrusted to help the still-young franchise jump back into the playoffs.

Article Continues Below

Ex-Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas rolled the dice and came up short

Marchment's evolution obviously hits Dubas hard, for he exercised a tremendous amount of patience before pulling the plug. The 6-foot-5 Canadian worked his way through the organization for a few years before earning an NHL roster spot. He tallied one assist in four games with the Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 campaign. Injuries halted his progress and was one of the reasons why the front office decided to complete the trade with Florida.

Mason Marchment now possesses the physicality and versatility that Toronto could use. Oh well. Both the Penguins and Leafs will have an opportunity to scoop him up when he enters free agency next offseason. The veteran winger could provide valuable energy and experience to two franchises that are searching for a new identity.

Though, perhaps Kyle Dubas and his former employer deem it wiser to look toward the future instead of the past.

More Maple Leafs News
Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty hopes to continue his career in 2025 NHL Free Agency.
Best last-minute Max Pacioretty destinations in 2025 NHL Free AgencyTristin McKinstry ·
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Kyle Clifford (43) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena
2-time Stanley Cup champion with Kings announces retirementChristopher Hennessy ·
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson (89) pursues the play against the New Jersey Devils in the third period at Scotiabank Arena.
Maple Leafs rumors: Nicholas Robertson linked to Metro team despite new contractChristopher Hennessy ·
Nicholas Robertson with money around him and maple leafs logo in the background.
Grading Nicholas Robertson’s $1.825 million Maple Leafs contract extensionBryan Logan ·
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) scores a goal and celebrates with defenseman Chris Tanev (8) against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
1 move Toronto Maple Leafs should’ve made in 2025 NHL offseasonTristin McKinstry ·
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena
NHL rumors: 5 potential landing spots for UFA Max PaciorettyChristopher Hennessy ·