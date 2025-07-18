The Toronto Maple Leafs are making moves, as they recently acquired Dakota Joshua in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks for a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Joshua has had a solid career, and last season he had seven goals and 14 points in 57 games. He missed the beginning of the season after having surgery for testicular cancer. He had the best season of his career two years ago, where he recorded 18 goals, 32 points, and 245 hits in 63 games. He also had four goals and eight points in 13 playoff games.

He is signed through the 2027-28 season and has a $3.25 million cap hit, which gives the Maple Leafs some flexibility. Joshua was originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2014 with the 128th overall pick. They then traded his rights to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.

The Maple Leafs just made a trade over a week ago, acquiring Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks and parting ways with veteran forward Ryan Reaves. Thrun did not expect the trade, but it seems like he is excited to prove that he can be an important piece to his team.

Article Continues Below

“It was definitely surprising,” Thrun said, via Nick Barden of The Hockey News. “But as soon as he told me where I was traded, it was definitely a nice way for that phone call to wrap up.”

Thrun recorded 25 points across 119 NHL games and averaged nearly 19 minutes a night with the Sharks, but at times, he felt like he wasn't able to show his full range of skills.

“I was very fortunate to get a chance to break in there and play a bunch of games, and play a lot of minutes,” Thrun said. “But at times, I think it’s a little challenging to be put in positions to move the puck and get involved, and obviously there’s a lot of defending, which I was able to get some experience with.”

Joshua, like Thrun, should fit in well with the Maple Leafs and help shore up the team's depth in 2025-26 and beyond.