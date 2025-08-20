NHL Free Agency opened on July 1, and some quality free agents remain. The Buffalo Sabres chose to re-sign Devon Levi while also bringing in Alex Lyon, meaning James Reimer is looking for a new home. While only two goaltenders stay on the NHL roster, teams often need three netminders in a season. The 37-year-old Canadian could be a solid option for multiple teams looking for that depth.

Reimer was the No. 99 pick overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2006 NHL Draft. He broke into the league in 2010-11, playing 37 games for the Leafs. He would remain in Toronto until the trade deadline in 2016, when he was moved to the San Jose Sharks. As a free agent in the summer of 2016, he signed with the Florida Panthers, splitting time with Roberto Luongo.

After three campaigns with the Panthers, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. In Carolina, he saw his playing time decline, playing just 47 games over two seasons. This resulted in Reimer leaving in free agency and returning to the Sharks. He would be the primary goaltender there for two seasons before the team chose not to re-sign him. Since then, he has spent time with the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Buffalo Sabres.

Since 2019-20, Reimer has shown he is no longer a starting goaltender in the NHL, but is a quality depth option. At age 37, retirement is still an option for the goaltender, but if he chooses to continue his NHL career, he will be a great option for multiple teams.

The Oilers could use goaltending depth

The goaltending struggles of the Edmonton Oilers have been well-documented. This would be a depth signing for the team, which would likely require Reimer to go through waivers and begin the year in the AHL. Still, it could be a great option for the team. To start with, the combination of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard has been solid in the regular season.

In 2024-25, the duo had a 2.87 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. While not the best in the NHL, it is servicable with the scoring ability of the club. Still, they have struggled in the playoffs. In 2025, their goals against average rose to 3.32 while they had a .888 save percentage.

The major issue for the Oilers is that they have nowhere to go outside of Skinner and Pickard. Currently, they have four other goaltenders under contract, playing in different minor and junior leagues. None of them has NHL experience. Signing Reimer could give the team depth if playoff struggles come again.

A reunion with the Hurricanes could make sense

Article Continues Below

The Carolina Hurricanes made some major offseason moves, but kept the status quo in goal. Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov both return in goal for the club. Kochetkov was solid in 2024-25, going 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals against average and a .898 save percentage. Andersen was also solid, going 13-8-1 with a 2.50 goals against average and a .899 save percentage.

The major problem for the Canes is that Andersen has missed plenty of time in recent years. He missed time in 2023-24 with a blood-clotting issue, while also needing knee surgery in the 2024-25 season. This resulted in minor league goaltenders playing at the NHL level. Spencer Martin, Dustin Tokarski, and Yaniv Perets all saw time at the NHL level, going 7-6-1 between them. They also had a goal against average over 3.00 and an .869 save percentage.

With injury concerns for Andersen, a reunion with Reimer could be a solid option for the team. He was solid in his two years with the Hurricanes, with a goals against average of 2.66 and a save percentage of over .906. Like the situation with the Oilers, he would likely need to be in the AHL and be a call-up when needed.

Reimer returns to Toronto

Reimer has also spent time in Toronto in his career, starting his career there. He has been connected to the Leafs this offseason. Like the situation with the Hurricanes, the team has two strong starting goaltenders. Joseph Woll went 27-14-1 with a 2.73 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Meanwhile, Anthony Stolarz went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 goals against average and a .926 save percentage in 2024-25.

The team does not have good options in the AHL, though. Dennis Hildeby was 3-3 with a 3.33 goals against average and a .878 save percentage. Meanwhile, Matt Murray also struggled, but is now with the Seattle Kraken. The team does not have a solid option if a goaltender misses time, and for a team that wants to compete for the Cup, they need that. Reimer is a perfect solution.

One of the major benefits of the Maple Leafs is that their AHL affiliate is also located in Toronto, making a call-up easy. Regardless of which team decides to bring in Reimer, he will be a depth option. Still, he is a quality depth option for teams who need it. He could help a contending team that ends up in a bind between the pipes due to injury or lackluster performance. He is not the same starting-level player he once was, but he is still a great option.