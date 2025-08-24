Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is opening up about the 2024 season. The Cornhuskers won seven games under Rhule including a Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College. Rhule says he didn't actually always like his team.

“We were reflecting on it yesterday… I’ve said it a couple times: I didn’t always like the team last year. I loved them, but I didn’t always like them,” Rhule said, per On3. “It wasn’t always a fun day walking in the building… I remember [Dr. Susan Elza] saying, Ty and Nash being like, ‘This is so much fun because everyone who’s here wants to be here.’ And so, I think that was the turning point.”

The Cornhuskers had some ups and downs during the last campaign. While Nebraska defeated Colorado in non conference play, the Cornhuskers did endure a four-game losing streak. One of those losses was an absolute blowout at the hands of Indiana.

The 2024 season is certainly over, with the 2025 campaign about to begin. Nebraska's football coach recently started a podcast, where he revealed information about this year's team. He said Nebraska's goal this season is to make the College Football Playoff.

Rhule is entering his third season at Nebraska football.

Matt Rhule really loves his 2025 Nebraska squad

While Rhule may not have liked his 2024 team all the time, it certainly seems he does like his 2025 squad. Rhule said his Nebraska group this year is a very close-knit bunch.

“What I’m excited about is, they’ve done it. They’ve worked hard. They’ve worked really hard,” Rhule said. “There’s a lot of things that we talked about, belief and confidence that are the next phase. But even yesterday, there was an issue with a player, he was late for the players-only meeting.

“Most of times they’re like, ‘Hey, Coach, we’re having a players-only meeting.’ Dylan just called, ‘Hey, we’re having a players-only meeting.’ And so what does that mean? It means that there’s an investment. There’s a caring factor.”

The Cornhuskers are led this season by quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola finished his freshman campaign in 2024, with 2,819 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. Rhule has been very encouraged by Raiola's progress this offseason.

Nebraska starts their season Thursday, against Cincinnati. The teams are playing at Arrowhead Stadium.