The Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin is feeling good. The defenseman is set to make his debut for the team in a game Saturday against the New York Rangers.
“I'm super excited,” Lyubushkin said, per NHL.com. “It's easy to join this team for me because I know this organization, I know these guys. It's unbelievable. I'm not surprised. I was ready for this.”
The defenseman was recently sent to the Maple Leafs in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks. He will start with Morgan Rielly on the ice for Toronto. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expects Lyubushkin to fit right in with his club. The two defensemen played together briefly during the 2021-22 campaign in Toronto.
“Just seemed to complement each other well,” Keefe said. “Lyubushkin at that time brought a lot to our team in terms of physicality, competitiveness, being hard to enter our zone and hard to be around our net, which was something we needed at the time and I think we still need it.”
Lyubushkin returns to the Maple Leafs with four total points this season, accrued in 55 games for the Ducks. All of the defenseman's points have come from assists.
Toronto enters Saturday's contest against the Rangers with a 34-17-8 record on the year. The team is third in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division, with 76 total points. The Maple Leafs have the best scoring offense in the division so far this season, with 220 goals forced. The team certainly hopes Lyubushkin can help keep the offense going at that fast pace.
The Maple Leafs and Rangers play at 7:00 Eastern.