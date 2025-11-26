Though the 2025 NFL season is far from over, with over a month left in the regular season before the postseason kicks off, it's felt like the New York Giants have played a half-decade's worth of football.

First came the Russell Wilson era, when the team didn't win many games, but Malik Nabers was balling out as one of the best young wide receivers in the game. Then came the Cam Skataboo-Jaxson Dart run, when the team beat the Philadelphia Eagles, and vibes were at an all-time high, even if they, again, didn't win many games. And finally, the Giants have arrived in the post-Brian Daboll era, where they remain a two-win team but are focused more on the future, both with their current players and those who could come in the future.

And yet, while it's clear Wilson has played his final snap with the Giants, that hasn't stopped the 10-time Pro Bowler from taking a trip down memory lane, when the losses hadn't started stacking up, and he still had a chance to take a win-now team to the playoffs as a bridge quarterback.

Watching back clips on social media of the Giants' September success, Wilson found one of Nabers balling out in Week 2 and shared it with his five million fans, reminiscing about what could have been.

“🥶🥶🥶 Malik Nabers, we was on one,” Wilson wrote. “Young 👑 🔥”

Unfortunately for Wilson, his connection with Nabers never really became what the team expected, as they shared the field for just four games before the second-year wide receiver landed on IR with a season-ending ACL tear. Still, considering Wilson wasn't tagged in the post, he likely sought the video out while reminiscing about what could have been in New York as he begins to imagine what the next phase of his football career looks like, either in the Big Apple – there's always the Jets – or on another team.