The Toronto Maple Leafs are rolling along as the 2023-24 regular season enters the homestretch, and while they are in the middle of their playoff push, it looks more and more likely that they will be the three seed out of the Atlantic Division when all is said and done. With that in mind, staying healthy is key, which is why a simple practice development on Saturday morning with Ilya Samsonov caught so much attention.
Samsonov is Toronto's top option to have in between the sticks on a nightly basis, even though Martin Jones and Joseph Woll have both held their own when they have been on the ice this season. That's why when Samsonov left practice early after taking an awkward fall, fans were immediately panicking and fearing the worst for the Maple Leafs top goalie.
Via Chris Johnston:
“Ilya Samsonov just left the Maple Leafs morning skate after falling awkwardly while making a save. Didn't look good.”
Sheldon Keefe quickly shuts down Ilya Samsonov injury concerns
Losing Samsonov at this point of the season would be truly catastrophic for Toronto, which is why so many fans were concerned about his premature departure. However, right after practice wrapped up, head coach Sheldon Keefe quickly shut down concerns over a potential injury by saying that Samsonov was fine and that he would be starting in net for the Leafs on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Via Elliotte Friedman:
“Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Samsonov is fine and will play tonight.”
It's great to see that Samsonov is fine after taking this scary spill, and he will be tasked with shutting down a potent Hurricanes offense when they square off on Saturday night. For now, the crisis has been averted for the Maple Leafs, and they will be hoping to avoid any more injury scares like this throughout the remainder of their campaign.