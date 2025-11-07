Bradley Beal’s return to Phoenix was supposed to be a statement game. Instead, it turned into a lowlight reel the Clippers would rather forget. In a 115-102 loss to the Suns on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers bottomed out. They trailed by as many as 25 points and watched their newest star endure one of the worst performances of his career.

Beal’s stat line told the story. He had a paltry 5 points on 2-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range, one rebound, one assist, two turnovers, and three fouls. With both James Harden (personal leave) and Kawhi Leonard (sprained ankle) sidelined, Beal had every opportunity to lead the way. His rhythm, however, vanished under the desert lights.

The boos from Suns fans didn’t help. Once hailed as part of Phoenix’s “Big Three,” Beal’s short, injury-riddled stint there left lingering frustration among fans. On Thursday, those frustrations poured down from the stands.

Beal looked tense from the start. He missed open jumpers, forced bad shots, and struggled to find his spots in Tyronn Lue’s offense. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Beal’s confidence was gone.

The timing couldn’t have been worse. The Clippers are now 3-5 and sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Division, tied with the Sacramento Kings. They've looked nothing like the team that had blown out the Suns in their home opener. Beal’s disastrous night came just as Phoenix’s new acquisition, Jalen Green, debuted with 29 points in only 23 minutes.

Beal’s minute restriction has kept him under 21 minutes per game so far this season. Still, Thursday’s showing marked a new low. His limited time on the floor produced the worst plus-minus of any Clipper this season. The organization continues to preach patience. That said, for a veteran on a two-year, $11 million deal, time may be running short.

Saturday’s rematch at Intuit Dome offers Beal a quick shot at redemption. After a night like this, though, Clippers fans might be asking whether redemption is still part of the plan.